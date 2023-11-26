Beyoncé is truly "one of one!"

The singer premiered her "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" in Los Angeles at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Saturday. The event showcased familiar faces in Hollywood walking the chrome carpet including Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Halle Bailey, and Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Others in attendance during the evening included the singer's parents, Tina and Matthew Knowles, as well as celebrity guests Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Gabrielle Union and Lupita Nyong'o.

Making her grand appearance at the premiere, Beyoncé, 42, showed up in a strapless silver Versace gown, paired with matching silver opera gloves and silver-heeled sandals. The "Break My Soul" singer also wore her platinum blonde hair in a sleek style while posing for the cameras.

The star-studded event was held to celebrate the film, which encompasses elements from Beyoncé's live performances throughout 2023 in support of her "Renaissance" album, released in 2022, documenting the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

The project featured behind-the-scenes moments with the iconic performer as well as an appearance from her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who performed onstage with her mom during the tour.

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 1, is also about "Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," according to a press release.

Janelle Monáe donned a polka dot themed dress with matching white clutch and high heel boots.

Kelly Rowland stunned in a silver gown featuring a cone shaped bra and matching pumps.

Michelle Williams turned heads with an all black elaborate ensemble.

Lizzo posed on the carpet in a white satin gown, paired with matching opera gloves and high heels.

Halle Bailey displayed some skin wearing a ruffle mini dress with matching high boots.