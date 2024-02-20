Fashion Month is still in full effect, and Burberry's Winter 2024 show in London boasted some pretty big-name guests.

This season's show, designed by the chief creative officer Daniel Lee, was inspired by the outdoors, according to the luxury label's website.

A moody mix of stylish coats, uniquely designed knits and standout accessories were seen on models who walked the grass-like runway.

While looks from the show were certainly a sight to see, the star-studded arrivals and front row were almost just as good.

Olivia Colman attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 19, 2024 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Actress Olivia Colman was photographed wearing a black and white matching patterned look that included wide-leg pants and a button-down top.

"The Favourite" actress finished the look with a black coat, layered gold necklaces and a short blonde pixie cut.

Just ahead, see some of the other stars that attended the show.

Eve

Eve attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 19, 2024 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 19, 2024 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 19, 2024 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne, Anna Wintour, Olivia Colman

Cara Delevingne, Editor-In-Chief of American Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Conde Nast Dame Anna Wintour and Olivia Colman attend the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 19, 2024 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Elizabeth Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, Lila Moss