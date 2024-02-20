Fashion Month is still in full effect, and Burberry's Winter 2024 show in London boasted some pretty big-name guests.
This season's show, designed by the chief creative officer Daniel Lee, was inspired by the outdoors, according to the luxury label's website.
A moody mix of stylish coats, uniquely designed knits and standout accessories were seen on models who walked the grass-like runway.
While looks from the show were certainly a sight to see, the star-studded arrivals and front row were almost just as good.
Actress Olivia Colman was photographed wearing a black and white matching patterned look that included wide-leg pants and a button-down top.
"The Favourite" actress finished the look with a black coat, layered gold necklaces and a short blonde pixie cut.
Just ahead, see some of the other stars that attended the show.
Eve
Gabrielle Union
Barry Keoghan
Cara Delevingne, Anna Wintour, Olivia Colman
Elizabeth Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, Lila Moss