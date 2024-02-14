Molly Ringwald just had a model moment at New York Fashion Week.

The actress walked the runway at the Batsheva show Tuesday night rocking a vibrant '80s look that was hard to miss.

Ringwald hit the catwalk in a purple belted dress that included puffy shoulder pads and a floral brocade design. The look was set off with long red nails and white pumps.

Molly Ringwald walks the runway at the Batsheva fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ringwald also showed off a second captivating ensemble from the designer, a black hooded dress paired with a matching hand warmer and pumps that featured ruffled lace.

The "Sixteen Candles" star's looks matched the vibe of the overall collection: ultra feminine, textured and modern.

Ringwald, 55, joined a lineup of models cast for the show who were all over 40.

"In fashion, getting older means banishment, but in real life, getting older is amazing," designer Batsheva Hay said about the casting decision in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The designer later shared a follow-up post featuring a photo of Ringwald on the runway.

Ringwald responded to that post, writing, "Thank you for making me part of an extraordinary celebration of women. It was such an honor."

Molly Ringwald walks the runway at the Batsheva fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 13, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ringwald was spotted earlier this year alongside her fellow cast members at the premiere of "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," in which she plays real-life model and TV host Joanne Carson.

For the occasion, the actress wore a stunning velvet trumpet-style dress that included ruffled tulle. She completed the look with red lipstick and curls.