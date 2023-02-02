Actress Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos are celebrating 22 years together.

In a sweet photo of herself and Gianopoulos that she shared on Instagram, Ringwald wrote, "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!"

"Happy anniversary to us! 3 kids, 3 dogs, 1 cat and a lot of love," she added. "Best decision I ever made. Here's to 22 more, at least."

Ringwald also shared a throwback photo of her and Gianopoulos from when they were younger.

The actress, who is famous for her roles in "The Breakfast Club," "Pretty in Pink" and "Sixteen Candles," married writer and editor Gianopoulos in 2007.