Molly Ringwald recently reunited with her "psychic sister" and former "The Breakfast Club" co-star Ally Sheedy.

Ringwald, 54, shared a photo of herself and Sheedy, 60, embracing during a dinner date to Instagram on Sunday, calling the moment an "early Christmas present."

Universal Pictures/Getty Images|Molly Ringwald via Instagram Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald in a scene from the film 'The Breakfast Club', 1985. Molly Ringwald posted this photo with Ally Sheedy to her Instagram account, Dec. 4, 2022.

The actresses starred alongside Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson in the 1985 teen movie, written and directed by John Hughes.

"The Breakfast Club," which told the story of five very different students forced to mingle during a Saturday detention, starred Ringwald as the popular "princess" Claire while Sheedy played the misfit "basket case" Allison.

The pair's reunion 38 years after the film's release garnered positive reactions in the comments, most notably from "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos who wrote, "Squeal!!!!!!!"