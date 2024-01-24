Celebrities including Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Debbie Harry, Calista Flockhart and dozens more flocked to New York City's Museum of Modern Art last night, Jan. 23, for the premiere of "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans."

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" is the second season of Ryan Murphy's "Feud" anthology series. It features a star-studded cast including "White Lotus" alum Tom Hollander in the lead as Truman Capote alongside Moore, Ringwald, Flockhart, Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny and Diane Lane in a tale about the writer destroying his relationships with well-to-do socialites when he exposes their secrets via the scandalous roman à clef, "Answered Prayers."

The high society glamour and swan-inspired themes of the event were a two-toned visual feast, from Moore's opulent Balmain gown with its swooping swan design to Watts' Judith Leiber swan bag encrusted with the designer's signature Swarovski gems. Watts' floor-length cape and opera gloves added serious drama, eclipsing her husband Billy Crudup's simple yet chic black-tie ensemble.

Harry's timeless beauty shone in a perfectly punk-inspired, geometric black-on-black gown as she posed with designer (and co-host for the evening) Zac Posen. Posen's fiance Harrison Ball, a former New York City Ballet principal dancer, completed the trio in a dashing midnight blue tux.

Tony Shalhoub went against the graphic grain, instead opting for a multi-tonal gray suit, while fashion's favorite avant-garde gal Sevigny stole the show with a flared, off-white gown featuring an enormous bow at the dropped waist and finished with dainty black gloves.

Other knockout looks from the evening included Ringwald's lavish velvet trumpet dress, Lane's glamorous crossover dress and regular Murphy star Emma Roberts' simple white gown and feathered capelet.

Keep scrolling to see the looks.

Zac Posen, Debbie Harry and Harrison Ball

Zac Posen, left, Debbie Harry, center, and Harrison Ball arrive to FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub attends FX's "Feud: Capote Vs. Swans" NYC Premiere at MOMA, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Billy Crudup, left, and Naomi Watts attend a screening of "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans" at MOMA, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images

Diane Lane

Diane Lane arrives to FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends a screening of "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans" at MOMA, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts arrives for FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald arrives for FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny arrives for FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Hollander