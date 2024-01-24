Celebrities including Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Debbie Harry, Calista Flockhart and dozens more flocked to New York City's Museum of Modern Art last night, Jan. 23, for the premiere of "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans."
"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" is the second season of Ryan Murphy's "Feud" anthology series. It features a star-studded cast including "White Lotus" alum Tom Hollander in the lead as Truman Capote alongside Moore, Ringwald, Flockhart, Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny and Diane Lane in a tale about the writer destroying his relationships with well-to-do socialites when he exposes their secrets via the scandalous roman à clef, "Answered Prayers."
Editor’s Picks
Pamela Anderson goes makeup-free as new skin care co-founder: 'True beauty is about celebrating authenticity'
- Jan 23, 2024
The high society glamour and swan-inspired themes of the event were a two-toned visual feast, from Moore's opulent Balmain gown with its swooping swan design to Watts' Judith Leiber swan bag encrusted with the designer's signature Swarovski gems. Watts' floor-length cape and opera gloves added serious drama, eclipsing her husband Billy Crudup's simple yet chic black-tie ensemble.
Harry's timeless beauty shone in a perfectly punk-inspired, geometric black-on-black gown as she posed with designer (and co-host for the evening) Zac Posen. Posen's fiance Harrison Ball, a former New York City Ballet principal dancer, completed the trio in a dashing midnight blue tux.
Tony Shalhoub went against the graphic grain, instead opting for a multi-tonal gray suit, while fashion's favorite avant-garde gal Sevigny stole the show with a flared, off-white gown featuring an enormous bow at the dropped waist and finished with dainty black gloves.
Other knockout looks from the evening included Ringwald's lavish velvet trumpet dress, Lane's glamorous crossover dress and regular Murphy star Emma Roberts' simple white gown and feathered capelet.
Keep scrolling to see the looks.