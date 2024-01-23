In a continued effort to showcase the beauty of our natural, authentic selves, Pamela Anderson is now embarking on a new skin care venture.

On Monday, Sonsie Skin announced that Anderson would join the minimalist skin care brand as co-founder and owner. Sonsie is a vegan and cruelty-free company that "[believes] that a healthy outer appearance is intrinsically connected to inner wellbeing," according to the brand's website.

Sonsie Skin announces actress Pamela Anderson as co-founder and owner. Courtesy of Sonsie Skin

"Attending recent events wearing little to no makeup, Pamela has brought global awareness to the 'less is more' beauty movement, advocating that beauty doesn't have to be complicated," Sonsie Skin explained in a press release.

In joining Sonsie Skin, Anderson says she aims to further encourage others to "embrace their most vulnerable self."

Sonsie Skin announces actress Pamela Anderson as co-founder and owner. Courtesy of Sonsie Skin

"To me, true beauty is about celebrating authenticity…I want to look like myself, feel like myself, and that means taking care of myself – inside and out..." Anderson added in the press release.

Anderson also took to social media to announce the news. On Instagram, she shared a video of herself using Sonsie’s products and making time for self-care.

"I believe our differences are what make us beautiful and interesting to one another," the model and actress captioned her post. "The goal is to realize our own purpose on earth ... and it starts with believing in ourselves ... to have courage ... to be what no one else is, and find strength in that."

"I am so proud to be a part of this world... and on my terms, finally. We have so much planned and I cannot wait to share more," she added.

Sonsie Skin announces actress Pamela Anderson as co-founder and owner. Courtesy of Sonsie Skin

Sonsie's current offerings are a multipurpose moisturizing mask, a serum, and a balm with a glossy finish.

Anderson notably went makeup-free on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in December and during Paris Fashion Week last fall.

"I think I'm happiest I've ever been in my own skin," Anderson told British Vogue then.

Continue below to shop Sonsie Skin.

