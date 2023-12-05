Pamela Anderson is baring it all, in a beautiful way.

The 56-year-old former "Baywatch" star had a makeup-free moment while posing for cameras on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards Monday in London.

Dressed in all white, she wore a blazer draped over a tucked-in shirt and trousers. The look was paired with small stud earrings, and hair worn in a loose ponytail — leaving her bare face on full display.

Pamela Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Anderson has made headlines for her barefaced beauty. In February, she shared photos from a shoot she did with WWD in which she isn't wearing a bit of makeup.

"I'd rather show my freckles," Anderon captioned the post, adding, "It's fun getting old. It's relief."

In August, Anderson further touched on her decision to give up makeup, telling ELLE magazine that it was "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."

She also mentioned the death of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, as being another determining factor, saying it was just better for her now not to wear makeup.

Vogel, who died in 2019, was the artist behind Anderson's signature look of defined eyebrows, well-lined nude lips and dark, smoky eyes.