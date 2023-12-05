Many stars hit the red carpet for The Fashion Awards in London in their best looks.

Stars including Anne Hathaway, Ashley Park and Amal Clooney and more stepped out in dazzling looks for the annual black-tie event held at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

The event, which was presented by Pandora this year, aimed to bring "together a global community in London, the home of fashion creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent,” according to The Fashion Awards website.

It also aimed to “highlight the role fashion plays at the intersection of culture and is an entertainment platform for global fashion brands to join leading British designers, artists, creatives, and tastemakers who come together to celebrate excellence in the industry over the year,” according to its website.

See some of the looks from the star-studded event below.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney attends The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ashley Park

Ashley Park attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Maya Jama

Maya Jama attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

India Amarteifio

India Amarteifio attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Kate Moss

Kate Moss attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Grace Wales Bonner and Lewis Hamilton

Grace Wales Bonner and Lewis Hamilton attend The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse attends The 2023 Fashion Awards, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger attends the 2023 Fashion Awards, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Tatiana Korsakova

Tatiana Korsakova attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lily James

Lily James attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Lucien Laviscount