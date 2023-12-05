Many stars hit the red carpet for
The Fashion Awards in London in their best looks.
Stars including
Anne Hathaway, Ashley Park and Amal Clooney and more stepped out in dazzling looks for the annual black-tie event held at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday.
The event, which was presented by Pandora this year, aimed to bring "together a global community in London, the home of fashion creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent,” according to The Fashion Awards
website.
It also aimed to “highlight the role fashion plays at the intersection of culture and is an entertainment platform for global fashion brands to join leading British designers, artists, creatives, and tastemakers who come together to celebrate excellence in the industry over the year,” according to its website.
See some of the looks from the star-studded event below.
Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Amal Clooney Amal Clooney attends The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ashley Park Ashley Park attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Maya Jama Maya Jama attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images India Amarteifio India Amarteifio attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Michaela Coel Michaela Coel attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Olivia Culpo Olivia Culpo attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Kate Moss Kate Moss attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Grace Wales Bonner and Lewis Hamilton Grace Wales Bonner and Lewis Hamilton attend The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Maisie Williams Maisie Williams attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Suki Waterhouse Suki Waterhouse attends The 2023 Fashion Awards, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger Nicole Scherzinger attends the 2023 Fashion Awards, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images Andrew Garfield Andrew Garfield attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Tatiana Korsakova Tatiana Korsakova attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Joe Maher/Getty Images Taylor Russell Taylor Russell attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Lily James Lily James attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images Jourdan Dunn Jourdan Dunn attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Joe Maher/Getty Images Lucien Laviscount Lucien Laviscount attends The Fashion Awards 2023, Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images