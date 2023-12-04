Cardi B has officially made her runway modeling debut at Balenciaga's recent star-studded fashion display.

While donning a vibrant blue faux fur coat, the rapper was hard to miss at the designer label's pre-fall 2024 show.

Her look was styled with a thick glistening link chain, dark lipstick and a sleek ponytail. Her statement-making coat was worn on top of a black bodysuit.

Cardi B walks the runway down South Windsor Boulevard during the Balenciaga Fall 2024 fashion show on Dec. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Yesterday was a dream! I had too much fun storming your runway!, the "Drip" rapper captioned a carousel of photos from her fashion-filled day with Balenciaga.

She went on to thank the fashion house's creative director Demna Gvasalia as well as VIP and couture relations director Johan Fleury. She concluded the post saying, "DARE TO BE DIFFERENT."

Cardi B also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "On my way to chic fil A!' alongside an image of herself walking in the show.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show on Dec. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images

Balenciaga's show was held in Los Angeles along a palm tree-lined street. Models were seen wearing clothes that reflected the streetwear aesthetic and vibes of the area.

In addition to Cardi B, other familiar faces in attendance included Kim Kardashian, Tracee Ellils Ross, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek and many more.

Nicole Kidman attends the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show on Dec. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The latest Balenciaga show is the brand's first since it faced backlash for its controversial ad scandal featuring children with sexualized teddy bears.

Salma Hayek Pinault attends the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show on Dec. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Gvasalia has since apologized for the inappropriate ad calling it "the wrong artistic choice of concept. It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them," he said.

"As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn," he added.