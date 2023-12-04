Stars showed up for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala wearing some of their best looks.
The annual affair honors some of Hollywood's most elite while also raising funds for the highly acclaimed museum's public programming and exhibitions.
This year, big-name notables – including Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan, Meryl Streep and Sofia Coppola – were honored and acknowledged for their top-tier storytelling contributions.
Just before the star-studded gala began, there were a wide range of hard-to-miss fashion moments unveiled by A-listers on the event's pink carpet.
If your invite possibly got lost in the mail like many of us, not to worry! "GMA" has curated an exciting look at what celebrities chose to wear for this year's event.
Selena Gomez
Gomez wore a striking black Valentino dress that included glowing silver embroidered details.
Angela Bassett
The actress dominated in caped red dress from Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Oprah Winfrey
Winfrey dazzled in a purple-sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with Effy jewels.
Kylie Jenner
The model and reality star was fabulous in a candy-apple red, long-sleeve dress from Fendi.
Hailey Bieber
Bieber sparkled in a sequined-look custom-made gown by Saint Laurent.
Lupita Nyong'o
Nyong'o's high-low hemmed Chanel dress was a gorgeous sight to see.
Gemma Chan
The actress dazzled in a silver and metallic-toned Louis Vuitton dress.
Billie Eilish
The Grammy-winning singer posed for the pink carpet in a stylish pin-striped skirted suit from Jean Paul Gaultier.
Demi Moore
Moore looked dreamy in a sparkling champagne-toned Tamara Ralph gown.
Natalie Portman
Portman's elegantly festive look is from Christian Dior's fall/winter 2023 couture collection.
Danai Gurira
The actress' blue Elie Saab ensemble was one of the most standout looks of the night.
Julia Garner
Garner was hard to miss in a sheer-textured flowing yellow dress from 3.1 Phillip Lim's spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
The couple was a marvel on the pink carpet, with Teigen wearing a beautiful Tony Ward gown and Legend in a black-and-white tuxedo look.
Meryl Streep
Streep posed for cameras for a sparkling black knee-length dress and sheer tights.
Salma Hayek and Jared Leto
Hayek wowed in a sleeveless white dress, while Leto also turned heads in a white and black ensemble, paired with red gloves.
Rachel Zegler
Zegler shined bright in a gold mermaid-style Vivienne Westwood dress.
Dua Lipa
The singer wore a lace-textured sheer look from Chanel.
Zoe Kravitz
Kravitz rocked a stunning brown gown designed by Saint Laurent.