Stars showed up for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala wearing some of their best looks.

The annual affair honors some of Hollywood's most elite while also raising funds for the highly acclaimed museum's public programming and exhibitions.

This year, big-name notables – including Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan, Meryl Streep and Sofia Coppola – were honored and acknowledged for their top-tier storytelling contributions.

Just before the star-studded gala began, there were a wide range of hard-to-miss fashion moments unveiled by A-listers on the event's pink carpet.

If your invite possibly got lost in the mail like many of us, not to worry! "GMA" has curated an exciting look at what celebrities chose to wear for this year's event.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Gomez wore a striking black Valentino dress that included glowing silver embroidered details.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress dominated in caped red dress from Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Winfrey dazzled in a purple-sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with Effy jewels.

Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The model and reality star was fabulous in a candy-apple red, long-sleeve dress from Fendi.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bieber sparkled in a sequined-look custom-made gown by Saint Laurent.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images

Nyong'o's high-low hemmed Chanel dress was a gorgeous sight to see.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress dazzled in a silver and metallic-toned Louis Vuitton dress.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Grammy-winning singer posed for the pink carpet in a stylish pin-striped skirted suit from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Moore looked dreamy in a sparkling champagne-toned Tamara Ralph gown.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Portman's elegantly festive look is from Christian Dior's fall/winter 2023 couture collection.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actress' blue Elie Saab ensemble was one of the most standout looks of the night.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Garner was hard to miss in a sheer-textured flowing yellow dress from 3.1 Phillip Lim's spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The couple was a marvel on the pink carpet, with Teigen wearing a beautiful Tony Ward gown and Legend in a black-and-white tuxedo look.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Streep posed for cameras for a sparkling black knee-length dress and sheer tights.

Salma Hayek and Jared Leto

Salma Hayek and Jared Leto attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2023. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Hayek wowed in a sleeveless white dress, while Leto also turned heads in a white and black ensemble, paired with red gloves.

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Zegler shined bright in a gold mermaid-style Vivienne Westwood dress.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer wore a lace-textured sheer look from Chanel.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Kravitz rocked a stunning brown gown designed by Saint Laurent.