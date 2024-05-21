Anne Hathaway was recently seen wearing a fashion brand you might have heard of before: Gap.
While the retailer hasn't always been known as a red carpet staple, the actress made a strong case for the apparel brand when she attended a Bulgari jewelry event in Rome on Monday.
"The Devil Wears Prada" star wore a 100% organic cotton shirt dress that was asymmetrically buttoned and custom designed by Gap's new creative director and executive vice president Zac Posen.
Hathaway paired the look with Bulgari jewels, white pumps and a silver purse.
Her look was inspired by Gap's classic button down, and used as "a blank canvas to express one's style and creativity," the brand shared in a statement.
Celebrity stylist Erin Walsh styled the look with one off-the-shoulder strap, and the bottom half left unbuttoned. A white corset and pleated shorts were worn underneath.
"The dress mimics the construction of the shirt's collar and placket but adds a feminine twist with darting at the waist and a coordinating corset," Gap stated in a press release. "It's a modern look, inspired by the iconic Audrey Hepburn film, "Roman Holiday."
The dress was made custom for Hathaway, but the brand has plans to sell a version of it online soon -- sans the shorts.