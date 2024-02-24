Anne Hathaway stepped out on Friday for the Versace Fall-Winter 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

The "Eileen" star wore a red Versace leather dress that also debuted on the runway during the show.

Anne Hathaway attends the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, on Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Hathaway was all smiles as she posed for photos before the show and sat in the front row next to Stray Kids singer Hyunjin and musician Sergio Pizzorno.

The Versace Fall-Winter 2024 collection by Donatella Versace featured looks for both men and women. Like Hathaway's dress, red was a common theme in the collection, as well as corset tops, form-fitting silhouettes and outerwear with the iconic Versace baroque-style print.

Anne Hathaway attends the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, on Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Hyunjin, Anne Hathaway, Sergio Pizzorno and Ningning attend the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, on Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Donatella Versace took to Instagram after the show and shared photos from the event.

"For me, seeing a show come to life is always magical," she said. "I'm overwhelmed with the love you all give me and my team. Thank you ♥️✨"