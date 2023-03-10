Anne Hathaway is turning a lot of heads with her latest look.

While attending Versace's Fall/Winter 2023 show, the "Princess Diaries" actress was photographed wearing a black crocodile-like textured minidress, sheer tights and pointy platform boots.

She completed the look with a dark pair of shades and Bulgari jewels.

Later that day, Hathaway kept her Versace stride going by wearing another black dress from the luxury label for the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards Benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Anne Hathaway attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Many other celebrities were in attendance for the Versace show. Other notables include Cher, Dua Lipa, Pamela Anderson, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton.

Gabrielle Union-Wade posted a photo alongside her husband Dwayne Wade attending the show. She wore a black hooded ensemble with a deep-V neckline while he wore a vibrant tangerine-toned suit.

This season's Versace show took place near Los Angeles and starred top models such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

The collection included everything from stylish all-black looks to colorful printed dresses.