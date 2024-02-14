The Beyhive is buzzing after Beyoncé made a rare appearance during New York Fashion Week.

The music icon was spotted Tuesday night in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, sitting front row at the Luar Fall/Winter 2024 show in a dazzling ensemble that was hard to miss.

Beyoncé posed for the cameras wearing a three-piece gray embroidered blazer dress, over-the-knee boots, and a headdress that draped down over her chest.

Beyonce attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Bringing the entire outfit together, she topped it with a cowboy hat and a metallic Luar purse.

The unique look is from Gaurav Gupta's Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection, and completely aligned with the Western-style aesthetic Beyoncé has been channeling recently.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer sat alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and got to watch her sister Solange's son, Daniel Julez J. Smith, walk during the show.

Smith modeled an oversized patent leather suit that included fur detailing, plus a white tie, and wore his hair in cornrows that were styled straight back.

A model walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. Albert Urso/Getty Images

Beyoncé's appearance comes shortly after she surprised fans by starring in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl last weekend, where she also announced she's releasing new music and a new album.

Shortly after the commercial aired, her new songs "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" appeared on streaming services, with both leaning into the country music genre.

Beyonce leaves the Luar fashion show at 154 Scott in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In addition to new music, Beyoncé also recently revealed that she's launching a new hair care brand: Cécred.

Her announcement was accompanied by a caption simply stating: "Hair is sacred." The post also notes that the Cécred brand is set to officially launch on Feb. 20.