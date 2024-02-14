New York Fashion Week is in full swing and several stars stepped out on Tuesday for Michael Kors' fall/winter 2024 runway show in New York City.

Blake Lively, who wore an all brown outfit with a matching printed skirt and coat, was among the attendees of Kors’ show. She was photographed sitting with Vogue's Anna Wintour, her sister, Robyn Lively, and others during the show.

Anna Wintour and Blake Lively attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

(L-R) Anna Wintour, Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, John D. Idol, Brie Larson, Rachel Brosnahan, katie Holmes and Gabrielle Union attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Katie Holmes also attended the show and posed for photos with Gabrielle Union, Nicole Ari Parker and Brie Larson.

(L-R) Katie Holmes, Gabrielle Union and Nicole Ari Parker attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

(L-R) Brie Larson and Katie Holmes attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

According to a description of Kors' fall/winter 2024 collection, the designer's latest line features "sharp, sculptural tailoring and languid lingerie dressing of the '30s with the streamlined luxury of the '90s and the laid-back casual attitude of today."

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week, in New York City, Feb. 13, 2024. Mike Segar/Reuters

Designer Michael Kors speaks during an interview with Reuters before the presentation of the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week, in New York City, Feb. 13, 2024. Mike Segar/Reuters

See the stars who attended the show, below.

Brie Larson and Michael Kors

Brie Larson and Michael Kors attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Blake Lively

Blake Lively arrives for the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2024, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer arrives for the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2024, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Dahyun

Dahyun attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Meghann Fahy