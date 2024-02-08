Donna Karan New York has relaunched its brand with the help of eight iconic models: Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss, Shalom Harlow, Amber Valletta, Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam and Liya Kebede.

The dazzling new look, shot by photographer Annie Leibovitz for the brand’s 2024 Spring campaign, is called "In Women, We Trust," and aims to empower women through fashion.

"We need more women to lead us into the future because women think differently," Valletta said in a statement.

Evangelista believes the message will resonate with women who embody the essence of Karan's vision and influence in the past, future and present.

"Donna represents strength and sensuality. You can be whoever you want to be," her statement read.

Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss, and Liya Kebede come together for the first time to share inspiring tributes of Donna Karan's influence Donna Karan New York

Marking a new chapter with its epic return, the brand is showcasing its classic silhouettes, dresses and signature pieces tailored for a dynamic and diverse female audience.

"She introduced a new style of power dressing, which celebrated women and their bodies. That was her sweet spot, and it still is," said Crawford of Karan in a statement.

Founded in 1984 by Karan, the brand debuted in the fall of 1985, introducing the world to the concept of the women's collection called "Seven Easy Pieces," based on the notion that women could create an entire wardrobe with the right basics.

Throughout the years, Karan has continued to produce "timeless elegance, empowered women, and accessible luxury," per the release.

The Spring 2024 collection will be available globally starting Feb. 8, 2024, on the brand’s website and in select retailers.