Brittany Mahomes, 28, is the newest addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family.

Mahomes, whose husband is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently added the title 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie to her already impressive list of personal and professional accomplishments.

The proud mom of two is a retired pro soccer forward who, according to SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day, is "the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse."

"Founder of the world's first-ever dedicated stadium for women's sports, Brittany's journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination," Day stated in a press release. "We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide."

Mahomes, the owner of the professional women's soccer team Kansas City Current, posed for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue -- its 60th anniversary issue -- in a bright red (Hello, Kansas City) one-piece swimsuit by Mugler on the beaches of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye in Belize.

"I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams," Mahomes said in an accompanying interview published on the SI Swimsuit website. "I hope this sets the bar for women's sports everywhere."