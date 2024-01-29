Kansas City clinched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Beyond the excitement around the team's win, fans can't seem to get enough of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's blooming romance.
Kansas City will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. Whether you've become a football fan this year or always watch the big game, you're probably going to want to get into gear to support the team.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best accessories, decorations and more to cheer on Kansas City in a little over a week.
Kansas City apparel
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey - Red
- $174.99
- Fanatics
Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Bomber Full-Zip Jacket - Red
- $129.99
- Fanatics
Retro Kansas City Swiftie, Travis Taylor Sweatshirt ... Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt
- $30 to $40
- Etsy
Kansas City accessories
Pets First KCC-4044-XS NFL Kansas City Chiefs Hoodie for Dogs & Cats
- $17
- $22.99
- Amazon
Kansas City Chiefs 20" x 26" Standard Stripe Logo Micro Plush Bed Pillow Cover
- $19.99
- Fanatics
Kansas City party decorations and home decor
FOCO NFL Team Color Big Logo Cloud Sherpa Blanket 60" x 70"
- $41.10
- $55
- Amazon
Kansas City Chiefs Standard Stripe Logo Micro Plush Bed Pillow Cover
- $19.99
- Fanatics