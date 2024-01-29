Kansas City clinched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Beyond the excitement around the team's win, fans can't seem to get enough of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's blooming romance.

Kansas City will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. Whether you've become a football fan this year or always watch the big game, you're probably going to want to get into gear to support the team.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best accessories, decorations and more to cheer on Kansas City in a little over a week.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Kansas City apparel

Abercrombie & Fitch Kansas City Chiefs Graphic Oversized Sunday Crew $80 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Urban Outfitter New Era Kansas City Chiefs Corduroy Golfer Snapback Hat $39 Urban Outfitter Shop Now

Amazon Ultra Game NFL Super Soft Game Day Jogger Sweatpants $24.99 to $37.99 Amazon Shop Now

Revolve Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneaker $65 Revolve Shop Now

Fanatics Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey - Red $174.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Bomber Full-Zip Jacket - Red $129.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics Retro Kansas City Swiftie, Travis Taylor Sweatshirt ... Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt $30 to $40 Etsy Shop Now

Kohl's Men's Nike Patrick Mahomes Red Kansas City Chiefs Game Jersey $129.99 Kohl's Shop Now

Kansas City accessories

Amazon Game Time NFL ELITE Edition Watch Band Compatible with Apple Watch $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

26% off Amazon Pets First KCC-4044-XS NFL Kansas City Chiefs Hoodie for Dogs & Cats $17

$22.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon FOCO Women's NFL Team Color Moccasin Slippers $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs Vera Bradley Small Stadium Crossbody Bag $75.99 Fanatics Shop Now

50% off Bauble Bar Kansas City Chiefs NFL Custom Jersey Bag Charm $29

$58 Bauble Bar Shop Now

Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs 20" x 26" Standard Stripe Logo Micro Plush Bed Pillow Cover $19.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Etsy Kansas City Crossbody Clear Purse. Stadium approved. $44.99 Etsy Shop Now

Bauble Bar Kansas City Chiefs WEAR By Erin Andrews Necklace Set Of 2 $44 Bauble Bar Shop Now

Kansas City party decorations and home decor

25% off Amazon FOCO NFL Team Color Big Logo Cloud Sherpa Blanket 60" x 70" $41.10

$55 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Trendware Kansas City Chiefs Paper Plates, 24 ct $19.50 Amazon Shop Now

Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs Standard Stripe Logo Micro Plush Bed Pillow Cover $19.99 Fanatics Shop Now