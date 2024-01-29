No matter how you watch the Super Bowl this year, dressing on-theme will be half the fun.
Whether you're a San Francisco 49ers fan or are rooting for them in solidarity with friends and family, we're rounding up all of the best 49ers merch you need for the big game.
For those torn between The 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, don't worry: We have plenty of red options to shop that will help you root for both (or fit in with both groups of fans) and the best part is you can re-wear them later with the rest of your wardrobe.
Shop red and gold apparel, 49ers jerseys and T-shirts, hats and beanies, friendship bracelets, on-brand home decor and more.
Continue below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
San Francisco 49ers apparel
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Nike Women's Super Bowl LVIII Game Jersey - Scarlet
- $149.99
- Fanatics
Cuce Women's Cuce Scarlet San Francisco 49ers Rhinestone Full-Zip Varsity Jacket
- $109.99
- Nordstrom
DKNY Sport Cream San Francisco 49ers Debbie Dolman Raglan Pullover Hoodie
- $89.99
- Nordstrom
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers Nike Super Bowl LVIII Game Jersey - Scarlet
- $149.99
- Fanatics
San Francisco 49ers Nike Youth 2023 NFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Pullover Hoodie - Anthracite
- $74.99
- Fanatics
Vintage San Francisco Football Shirt by MidwestLivinApparel
- $41.25 - $66.84
- $55 - $89.12
- Etsy
San Francisco 49ers Fanatics Branded 2023 NFC Champions Hometown Not Done T-Shirt - Scarlet
- $34.99
- Fanatics
San Francisco Football Sweatshirt by CreationalFahion
- $22.49 - $45.89
- $24.99 - $50.99
- Etsy
San Francisco 49ers accessories
San Francisco 49ers New Era 2023 NFC Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Snapback Hat - Black
- $35.99
- Fanatics
San Francisco 49ers New Era Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night 9FORTY Adjustable Hat - Graphite
- $33.99
- Fanatics
San Francisco 49ers home decor
YouTheFan NFL San Francisco 49ers 3D StadiumView Coasters - Levi's Stadium
- $24.59
- Amazon
More red options
'47 Blank Classic Clean Up Cap, Adjustable Plain Baseball Hat for Men and Women
- $29.99
- Amazon