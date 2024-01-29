No matter how you watch the Super Bowl this year, dressing on-theme will be half the fun.

Whether you're a San Francisco 49ers fan or are rooting for them in solidarity with friends and family, we're rounding up all of the best 49ers merch you need for the big game.

For those torn between The 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, don't worry: We have plenty of red options to shop that will help you root for both (or fit in with both groups of fans) and the best part is you can re-wear them later with the rest of your wardrobe.

Shop red and gold apparel, 49ers jerseys and T-shirts, hats and beanies, friendship bracelets, on-brand home decor and more.

San Francisco 49ers apparel

Fanatics Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Nike Women's Super Bowl LVIII Game Jersey - Scarlet $149.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Nordstrom Cuce Women's Cuce Scarlet San Francisco 49ers Rhinestone Full-Zip Varsity Jacket $109.99 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom DKNY Sport Cream San Francisco 49ers Debbie Dolman Raglan Pullover Hoodie $89.99 Nordstrom Shop Now

Fanatics Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers Nike Super Bowl LVIII Game Jersey - Scarlet $149.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics San Francisco 49ers Nike Youth 2023 NFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Pullover Hoodie - Anthracite $74.99 Fanatics Shop Now

25% off Etsy Vintage San Francisco Football Shirt by MidwestLivinApparel $41.25 - $66.84

$55 - $89.12 Etsy Shop Now

Fanatics San Francisco 49ers Fanatics Branded 2023 NFC Champions Hometown Not Done T-Shirt - Scarlet $34.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Nordstrom Nike Youth Nike Brock Purdy Scarlet San Francisco 49ers Game Jersey $84.99 Nordstrom Shop Now

Amazon Junk Food NFL Team Helmet T-Shirt Adult $19.70 to $34.99 Amazon Shop Now

San Francisco 49ers accessories

Fanatics San Francisco 49ers New Era 2023 NFC Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Snapback Hat - Black $35.99 Fanatics Shop Now

26% off Baublebar San Francisco 49ers NFL Woven Friendship Bracelet $34

$46 Baublebar Shop Now

Amazon '47 Mens NFL Brand Cleanup Adjustable Hat $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Fanatics San Francisco 49ers New Era Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night 9FORTY Adjustable Hat - Graphite $33.99 Fanatics Shop Now

50% off Baublebar San Francisco 49ers NFL Custom Jersey Bag Charm $29

$58 Baublebar Shop Now

San Francisco 49ers home decor

Etsy Smells Like a 49ers win Candle by SoulfulSparksGifts $15.55 Etsy Shop Now

46% off Amazon YouTheFan NFL Spirit Series 3-Piece BBQ Set $32.35

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Baublebar San Francisco 49ers NFL Custom Blanket $98 Baublebar Shop Now

Amazon YouTheFan NFL San Francisco 49ers 3D StadiumView Coasters - Levi's Stadium $24.59 Amazon Shop Now

More red options

Revolve Free People Easy Street Tunic $128 Revolve Shop Now

Amazon Secroma Huggie Hoop Earrings for Women $11.99 Amazon Shop Now

Aureum Cardinal & Gold Mousse Leather Belt $200 Aureum Shop Now

Amazon '47 Blank Classic Clean Up Cap, Adjustable Plain Baseball Hat for Men and Women $29.99 Amazon Shop Now