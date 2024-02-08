Oprah, Serena Williams, Iman, Jane Fonda and 36 other British Vogue cover stars gathered for a cover shoot to mark Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful's final issue at the helm of the storied fashion magazine.

The March 2024 issue is Enninful's 76th after nearly seven years at the helm, and his essay commemorating his exit pays homage to the simple but apropos theme: Women.

"Women have shaped British Vogue for close to 108 years now," he wrote, "and have certainly informed every moment of my six and a half year tenure here, to say nothing of leading and guiding me through my entire life."

He expands that thought to recognize that no single woman could represent his and the magazine's work over the past few years, so he chose to invite dozens of past cover stars to honor "the power of the collective" that brings each month's issue to life.

Edward Enninful attends The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 04, 2023 in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

To Enninful's surprise – and that of anyone who has tried to schedule a large-scale celebrity event – 40 models, actresses and other dazzling figures gathered in Manhattan in December to make the commemorative cover come true.

British Vogue cover for March 2024. British Vogue/Instagram

Shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Steven Meisel, the cover includes the likes of Dua Lipa, Victoria Beckham, Gigi Hadid and Cindy Crawford, all of whom shared their favorites of Enninful's covers in a video from the shoot posted to the magazine's Instagram, alongside dozens of more candid group shots in which the participants can be seen mingling and reveling in the historic moment.

Calling it "the biggest set I'd been on in my career," Enninful makes sure to shout out the immense crew that made it all happen. More than 40 hair and makeup professionals worked diligently under the guidance of Guido Palau and Pat MacGrath, while the editor's own styling team recruited colleagues to help manage the massive undertaking of dressing everyone.

Meisel's protégé and former first assistant, Ned Rogers, was also on hand to capture it all, resulting in the medley of beautiful images to mark this chapter in British Vogue history.

When writing about what's next for him, Enniful noted, "the excitement of whatever this thrilling and unchartered decade has in store next isn't it. For all of us."

The March 2024 issue of British Vogue goes on sale Feb. 13.