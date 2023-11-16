Supermodel Kate Moss looks every bit the proud and gorgeous mother alongside her 21-year-old daughter (and practically her twin) Lila Grace Moss on the December 2023 cover of British Vogue.

The pair dazzle in head-to-toe matching ensembles of white mohair sweaters by 16Arlington and cloche hats by Noel Stewart, finished with soft, voluminous blonde waves for both.

British photographer Tim Walker -- famous for his Baroque photography style but showcasing a stripped-back aesthetic here -- captured the image, and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enniful styled the twosome's look.

Kate Moss and daughter Lila Moss appear on the December cover of British Vogue. Tim Walker/British Vogue via Instagram

Enniful opted to provide six separate covers for December, which he expounded on in a new op-ed for this, his final December issue before transitioning into his next role as "editorial advisor of British Vogue and global creative and cultural advisor of Vogue," per an announcement earlier this year.

"Our cover stars feature alongside a plethora of faces who speak to our theme: Tradition & Revolution, those twin forces that have driven British life since year dot," he explained after declaring December the perfect month to "make a statement."

Tilda Swinton, "Killing Eve" actress Jodie Comer and rapper Stormzy are also among the cover lineup.

As for the mom and daughter cover stars, the pair are no stranger to showing up at fashionable events together. While British Vogue said on Instagram that the two are "making their Vogue cover debut as a mother-daughter duo," they actually appeared together on the Mario Sorrenti-shot cover of Vogue Italia in June 2016.

They are also Met Gala regulars, appearing together on the red carpet earlier this year for the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event in coordinating Fendi looks. Kate Moss' look was designed exclusively for her by Fendi's Kim Jones, while Lila Moss' look was pulled from the design house's Fall/Winter 2018 collection.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Their commitment to coordinating ensembles was also on display when they attended the London memorial service of beloved designer Vivienne Westwood in February.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend the Memorial Service for Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral on February 16, 2023 in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

An interview with the pair appears inside the December issue of British Vogue, in which they expound on their relationship as parent and child, the younger Moss' career as a model in New York City, and what it was like growing up with a glamorous model for a mother.

The issue hits newsstands Nov. 21.