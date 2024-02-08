Disney princesses are almost always trending, but Disney villains are forever popular with those whose sensibilities lean a bit more edgy. Those who prefer the anti-hero aesthetic can now rejoice in the unveiling of the 2024 Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings collection from Allure Bridals, which celebrates four classic Disney villains: Ursula, Maleficent, the evil Queen, and Jafar.

The four character-inspired gowns are lush creations that feature familiar details and colorful accents from each villain's signature look. Lace, beading and tulle all lend a whimsical yet elegant touch throughout the collection, and add a dark fantasy element to the looks for brides seeking a less conventional ensemble.

Allure Bridals launched their first Disney collaboration in 2020, which embodied the spirit of the Disney princesses for brides who want an unforgettable fairy tale feeling for their big day. Allure Bridals has since expanded the collection -- including the new villain looks -- to offer versatility for Disney lovers who still want to embody that magic without looking like exact replicas of their favorite characters.

Detachable overskirts and sleeves, custom veils and delicate floral detailing can be found throughout the offerings to help every bride feel special. The line comes in sizes 0 to 30 with prices starting at $1,799. The Disney Villain gowns specifically start at $2,000, with more details available below.

Ursula

Ursula's namesake gown is crafted in a flattering mermaid silhouette with a fully beaded bodice featuring tonal highlights.

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and the new Disney Ursula wedding gown. Walt Disney Studios/YouTube, That First Moment Photography

Detachable sheer sleeves are ruffled at the cuffs for extra-dramatic fashion, and ceremony-to-reception adaptability. The gown comes in black or ivory so you can properly echo the mood or season of your nuptials.

Maleficent

For brides who love the sharpness of Maleficent's look in "Sleeping Beauty," Allure Bridals offers a black and green sheath cut close to the body and finished with a plunging neckline.

Angelina Jolie as Maleficent and the new Disney Maleficent wedding gown. Walt Disney Studios/YouTube, That First Moment Photography

Black appliques pop against the shimmery green base layer, and the hemline flares out into a beautiful train for a statuesque presence, whether you're walking down the aisle or posing for photos.

The evil Queen

Snow White's nemesis has never looked better, courtesy of linear lace, a flattering cut, three-dimensional floral embellishments, and loads of beads and sequins sprinkled across a tulle base.

The Evil Queen in "Snow White" and the new Disney Evil Queen wedding gown. Walt Disney Studios/That First Moment Photography

The gown is offered in black, ivory or gold, and is completed with a wrapped shawl for those wanting a bit more coverage.

Jafar

Incorporating the “Aladdin” villain’s signature structured collar and a subtle nod to menswear tailoring, this gown -- available in bold black or ivory -- features a plunging neckline, sweeping A-line silhouette, and puffed full-length sleeves that end in a neat cuff. It's a fantastic choice for winter or evening weddings.

Jafar in "Aladdin" and the new Disney Jafar wedding gown. Walt Disney Studios, That First Moment Photography

Don't forget to add a golden snake charm to your bouquet if you really want to embody Jafar's sinister sophistication.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."