As we inch closer to wedding season, a new 2023 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection has been revealed.

Three years ago, the company partnered with Allure Bridals to launch the dynamic duo's first line of gowns, and now, a new lineup of gorgeous looks is here.

With about 21 new dresses showcased at this year's fashion show in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort, there's a magical lineup of gowns inspired by beloved royal characters Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana.

Also, for the first time ever, there will also be a lineup of Disney Princess-inspired bridesmaid dresses.

Russ Hennings/White Rabbit Photo The 2023 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection has been revealed, and it's gorgeous.

This year's dresses feature new unique fabrics such as a signature sparkle tulle on a Princess Jasmine-inspired Platinum gown and a laser-cut design on soft satin as seen on the Rapunzel-inspired dress.

This year's Cinderella-inspired dress is also unique as it features a platinum colorway option, while the Tiana-inspired gown sparkles with thousands of vintage-like beads and sequins — inspired by the spirit of the Jazz Age.

All bridal gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30 and start at $1,799.

As for the highly anticipated line of bridesmaid gowns, there are nine looks inspired by the personalities of Disney princess characters and stories. Each look has also been designed with subtle design cues meant to complement each princess-inspired bridal gown.

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection bridesmaid dresses include a range of rich colors and romantic fabrics such as chiffon, satin and jersey fabric. Sizes range from XS to 4X.

More details on the bridesmaid line are slated to arise in the coming months.