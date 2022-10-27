Wedding season is still underway, and it's one of the biggest we've had in a long time.

In 2022, there were more weddings predicted to take place in the United States than any other year since 1984, according to The Knot, and 2023 is guaranteed to be just as busy, with approximately 2.2 million weddings forecasted, according to the Wedding Report, Inc.

One couple that took part in that wedding boom are lovebirds Brooke Weber and Jared Merenuk -- and they made sure to mark the occasion in an extra special way.

The couple got engaged at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and ultimately had an out-of-this-world wedding at Walt Disney World in front of Spaceship Earth.

Courtesy of Brooke Weber and Jared Mernuk Brooke Weber and Jared Merenuk get engaged at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

As a part of their special day, Weber wore a gorgeous Snow White dress from Disney's 2022 Snow White Bridal Gowns Platinum Collection.

The dress featured shimmering dimensional floral and sequin appliques and beautiful apple blossoms scattered across the bodice and waistline.

Courtesy of Brooke Weber and Jared Mernuk Brooke Weber and Jared Merenuk get engaged at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Weber and Merenuk were initially lab partners in their circuits lab at Georgia Tech where they both studied Aerospace Engineering. They've been together for three years and moved to Florida for their jobs in the space industry. Both work at Boeing on the Space Launch System rocket, for the Artemis mission.

"Jared decided the perfect place to propose would be the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center, since our love of space brought us together, and -- as he said when he asked -- because 'he loves me to the moon and back' ...like the Artemis missions," Weber told "Good Morning America."

"It was a very special lunch-turned-proposal," she added.

Good Morning America Brooke Weber and Jared Merenuk had an out-of-this-world wedding at Walt Disney World's Spaceship Earth.

Speaking about their wedding theme, Weber said that space was absolutely something she wanted to be factored into their big day. "We wanted spaceship-shaped cups and spaceship decor," she said.

Merenuk also said, "We can have interesting conversations about space and space travel — so I think it's kind of cool. We nerd out together."

Good Morning America Brooke Weber and Jared Merenuk had an out-of-this-world wedding at Walt Disney World's Spaceship Earth.

Both Weber and Merenuk also have a big love for all things Disney.

"I grew up going to Disney, and my grandma is in Tampa so we would come to Disney in the winter every year," Weber said. "He also went sometimes as a kid."

In the end, their combined passions were what made their wedding day unique -- and whenever they do want to re-live the magical moment, they're can simply visit their wedding venue again.

"Since we moved here, we've tried to go [to Disney World] more often," Weber said. "Our cats are even named Mickey and Minnie."

Good Morning America Brooke Weber and Jared Merenuk had an out-of-this-world wedding at Walt Disney World's Spaceship Earth.

To begin their out-of-this-world wedding celebration, the bride and groom headed to the Magic Kingdom with their bridal party, and had the chance to sample new treats and experiences created to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary.

Weber and Mernuk also got a special surprise from Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

"I fell in love. Pretty much the moment I saw her. We're just made for each other," said Merenuk. Weber also chimed in sharing similar sentiments saying, "He really just has the best heart of any man I've ever met, and couldn't help but fall in love with him. The moment I met him, honestly."

The couple ended their night outside of the sparkling Spaceship Earth.