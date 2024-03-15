Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and several other members of the "Ted Lasso" cast reunited on the red carpet at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards Thursday.
Sudeikis and Waddingham joined fellow cast members Juno Temple, Cristo Fernández, Billy Harris and Jodi Balfour for the awards show, which was held at The Beverly Hilton on March 14.
The mini reunion comes nearly a year after the soccer-centric series came to a close with the end of its third season.
The cast posed for photos together, and -- of course -- Waddingham and Temple had to stop for a cute snap together as well. (Their characters Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones were besties on the show.)
"Ted Lasso" won the GLAAD Media Award for outstanding comedy series during Thursday's ceremony.
Sudeikis, who plays the show's namesake character, previously called the "Ted Lasso" season 3 finale "the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell" in an interview with Deadline.