Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and several other members of the "Ted Lasso" cast reunited on the red carpet at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards Thursday.

Sudeikis and Waddingham joined fellow cast members Juno Temple, Cristo Fernández, Billy Harris and Jodi Balfour for the awards show, which was held at The Beverly Hilton on March 14.

Billy Harris, Hannah Waddingham, Cristo Fernandez, Juno Temple, Jodi Balfour and Jason Sudeikis attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Steven Simione/WireImage via Getty Images

The mini reunion comes nearly a year after the soccer-centric series came to a close with the end of its third season.

The cast posed for photos together, and -- of course -- Waddingham and Temple had to stop for a cute snap together as well. (Their characters Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones were besties on the show.)

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple attend the 35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis, Cristo Fernandez, Jodi Balfour, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham accept the Outstanding Comedy Series Award for "Ted Lasso" during the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Ted Lasso" won the GLAAD Media Award for outstanding comedy series during Thursday's ceremony.

Sudeikis, who plays the show's namesake character, previously called the "Ted Lasso" season 3 finale "the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell" in an interview with Deadline.