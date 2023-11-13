Jason Sudeikis and his "Ted Lasso" co-star Hannah Waddingham united for a good cause and treated fans to an epic cover of "Shallow" over the weekend.

The duo sang the lead song by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the 2018 film "A Star Is Born" at a benefit concert on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sudeikis opened the performance, standing alongside Will Forte onstage, and told the crowd, "There is nobody I would rather sing this song with."

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham perform onstage at the 7th annual THUNDERGONG charity concert at Uptown Theater in Kansas City. Jason Domingues/THUNDERGONG

After Sudeikis delivered his rendition of the first verse and refrain of the hit song, which famously won the Oscar for best original song at the 91st Oscars, Waddingham then walked onstage, surprising the audience to sing Gaga's part of the duet.

The duo performed at THUNDERGONG!, a benefit concert hosted by Sudeikis to fundraise for the nonprofit Steps of Faith. The actor and his guests raised over $800,000 at the seventh annual event.

The charity concert, known as THUNDERGONG!, was co-founded by Sudeikis and his friend Billy Brimblecom, executive director of the Steps of Faith Foundation, in 2017.

The event is held annually to support the Steps of Faith Foundation, a nonprofit that provides prosthetic care to amputees in need of financial support.

Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt at the 7th annual THUNDERGONG charity concert at Uptown Theater in Kansas City. Jason Domingues/THUNDERGONG

"Thundergong is a charity concert that we do once a year to help raise money for a foundation called Steps of Faith. We're trying to help folks buy arms and legs -- help amputees, people who have lost limbs -- so that it doesn't cost an arm and a leg," Sudeikis said during Saturday's seventh annual event.

"What keeps me coming back is the need for it," he continued. "Five hundred people lose a limb in America every day, and we can't keep up with that as a singular organization, and as a once-a-year charity event. But if we can help out in any way we can, then I feel obligated and excited to do it. I couldn't imagine not doing it at this point. It's something that I really, really enjoy with people I really, really love."

He added, "Take a good look at your good fortune, and if you have the opportunity to help people that may have fallen on hard times, pay your good fortune forward. Use your platform."

Sudeikis' "Ted Lasso" co-star Brendan Hunt, as well as actor and comedian Sam Richardson and artists Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby, were also in attendance on Saturday.

According to Steps of Faith, the event raised over $800,000.