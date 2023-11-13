The official trailer for "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire," the first installment of director Zack Snyder's two-part sci-fi epic, has been released.

The trailer, released Sunday, shows Sofia Boutella's Kora, who is described in the synopsis of the upcoming film as "a stranger with a mysterious past," arriving in the "peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe."

The farming moon of Veldt soon "finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius," and Kora is the colony's "best chance for survival" against the Motherworld.

The farmers in the colony of Veldt have unknowingly sold crops to insurgents and must now defend themselves against the Motherworld, leading Kora to search for fighters, according to the synopsis.

Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a farmer unaware of the cruel nature of the Motherworld, asks Kora in the trailer, "We're just farmers. We're not a threat ... they won't just kill us, will they?"

Kora answers, "You're delusional. You think those soldiers will show them mercy?"

"Rebel Moon" also stars Charlie Hunnam from "Sons of Anarchy," "Deadpool" actor Ed Skrein, "The Princess Bride" actor Cary Elwes and Djimon Hounsou from "Gladiator" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Snyder previously told Vanity Fair that "Rebel Moon" is "a character story about how people can change, and redemption, and what are you willing to fight for."

"Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire" debuts Dec. 22 on Netflix. "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver" premieres April 19, 2024.