John Travolta is celebrating his big 70th birthday with his children and pet dog Peanut by his side.

The “Grease” star shared video clips from his birthday festivities on Instagram, including a video post featuring his son Ben, who turned 13 in November, hitting the slopes.

“This was my favorite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I’m so proud of him,” Travolta wrote.

John Travolta posted a video to celebrate his 70th birthday in an Instagram story. John Travolta/Instagram

In his Instagram story, Travolta also shared a video of himself blowing out seven candles on a frosted birthday cake, enjoying a cake slice and receiving a “birthday kiss” from Peanut, whom Ben adopted in 2022 after the dog appeared at the Oscars ceremony that year.

John Travolta posted a video to celebrate his 70th birthday in an Instagram story. John Travolta/Instagram

In addition to 13-year-old Ben, Travolta is also a dad to daughter Ella, now 23, and late son Jett, all of whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.