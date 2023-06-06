John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu shared a sweet moment recreating, and taste-testing, the coconut bundt cake that Tom Cruise famously gives his friends every year for the holidays.
The 69-year-old "Grease" actor shared the video Monday of his 23-year-old daughter stirring and smearing a bowl of creamy frosting onto a bundt cake, adding coconut flakes around the treat.
"This is a remake of the Tom Cruise cake," Ella Bleu said in the video, adding that her creation was "a little bit messier" than Cruise's famous holiday cake.
"It's delicious, oh my goodness," Travolta said in the video after taking a bite of the cake.
Travolta has three children -- Jett, Ella Bleu and Benjamin -- with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 at the age of 57 after a private battle with breast cancer. The couple's oldest child, Jett, died in 2009.
Ella Bleu has recently begun following in her parent's footsteps in entertainment as a singer and actress. Travolta can often be seen supporting both of his children, including sharing photos and videos on his social media.
In his most recent video, Travolta's 12-year-old son Benjamin got to try a piece of the recreated Tom Cruise cake.
"Good. It's really good," he said in the video, with a zoom-in on his nearly clean plate.