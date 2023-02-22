John Travolta marked another trip around the sun over the weekend.

The "Grease" actor, who turned 69 on Saturday, posted a video to Instagram Tuesday documenting his birthday celebration, in which he took his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta and his friends on a trip to Las Vegas.

Set to Elvis Presley's 1964 hit "Viva Las Vegas," the video begins with the father-daughter duo dressed to the nines, waving at the camera while standing next to what appears to be a private airplane.

"I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday!" he wrote in the caption. "So here we go! Viva Las Vegas! ✈️🍸🎰."

The video features a thumbnail of a classic "Fly TWA" poster, which the actor edited to read "Fly Travolta World Airlines."

Guests on board the aircraft are seen sporting tuxedos and glamorous outfits in the clip while being served hot meals and fancy drinks following their departure. Upon their arrival in Las Vegas, the festivities continue, with guests enjoying more drinks, watching some live shows and playing games.

John Travolta also shared a sweet father-daughter moment in the video, which features himself and his daughter showing off their dance moves as he twirls her around and embraces her in his arms.

Via John Travolta's Instagram John Travolta shared a video celebrating his 69th birthday to his Instagram on Feb. 21, 2023.

The video also shows the actor blowing out candles on his birthday cake and ends with the guests stepping back onto the plane as they take off into the sunset, a view of Las Vegas below them.

On Sunday, Ella Bleu Travolta gave her father a birthday shoutout on Instagram, posting a selfie of them together alongside a sweet note in the caption.

"Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero," she wrote. "The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy❤️❤️❤️."

Randy Holmes via Getty Images John Travolta & his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta are seen during Jimmy Kimmel Live show in Los Angeles, May 22.

John Travolta later responded to his daughter's post, writing in the comments, "I love you dearest Ella. More than you know."

The "Saturday Night Fever" actor and his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020, welcomed daughter Ella Bleu Travolta in April 2000.