Ella Travolta recently shared a video of her father John Travolta and other family members reacting to her new song.

In a video promoting the release of “No Thank You," which she released Dec. 30, Ella shared, "About to show my family my new song. Can't wait to hear what they think."

She then asked each of her family members if they'd like to hear the new song and they all turned her down as a funny and fitting nod to its title.

"No Thank You" follows the release of Ella's debut single, "Dizzy" in January 2022.

Ahead of her latest song release, she shared a post teasing it on her social media.

She also teased her upcoming EP, which she first announced in November 2021, a few times as well in 2022.