There's plenty to celebrate in the Travolta household this week.

Not only is Thanksgiving finally here, but Ben Travolta turned 12 on Wednesday -- and he of course got birthday tributes from his dad, John Travolta, and his sister, Ella Travolta.

"Happy birthday my Ben! From your Dad, Ella and Peanut!!" the "Pulp Fiction" actor wrote alongside a photo of Ben and his dog Peanut. "We love you so much!!"

Ben's older sister Ella also chimed in with well wishes and shared a photo of her brother and his beloved pup. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest boy I know," she wrote. "I love you!!!"

John announced in March that Ben had adopted Peanut following the pup's appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards. The dog was held by Jamie Lee Curtis during a segment dedicated to "Golden Girls" star and noted animal lover Betty White.

Ben and Peanut have become nothing short of best friends this year.