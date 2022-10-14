John Travolta and Ella Travolta are honoring Kelly Preston, their late wife and mother, respectively, on what would have been the actress' 60th birthday.

The "Grease" actor took to Instagram to share an old red carpet photo with Preston, who died of breast cancer in July 2020.

"Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!" he wrote alongside the snap. "We love you and miss you Kelly."

For her part, Ella took to Instagram and shared a video featuring photos of her and Preston throughout the years set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"We love you," she wrote in the caption, while the text on the video read "Happy Birthday, Mamma."