Courteney Cox is opening up about a regret she has when it comes to how she parented her only child, daughter Coco Arquette.

Cox said on a recent podcast that she wishes she had been a "firmer parent" to her daughter, now 19, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

The "Friends" actress, now 59, said that when she was a younger mom, she wasn't able to set boundaries as much as she is now.

"That's one of the things with age, I've learned to say no, I've learned to have boundaries," Cox told fellow actress Minnie Driver on the most recent episode of Driver's podcast, "Minnie Questions." "But earlier on, when she was a kid, or not even that many years ago, I wish I'd been a firmer parent."

Cox said she looks back at particular at times when she should have trusted her instinct to intervene.

"I wish so bad that I could have realized in the moment a way to protect Coco from things that I didn't because of my own issues, whether it was codependency or seeing her in relationships with people that I knew, this was not good," Cox said. "But I didn't want to step in, even though I knew something wasn't right, because she would get so mad at me ... you know, 'Let me deal with it mom. You don't understand.'"

Cox continued, "And I did understand, and I should have trusted myself and I should have stepped in."

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette attend Nanci Ryder's "Team Nanci" 15th Annual LA County Walk To Defeat ALS at Exposition Park on Oct. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles. Gregg Deguire/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE

Cox was 40 when she gave birth to Coco, who she has shared publicly was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization, or IVF.

The actress also spoke with Driver about wishing she had stopped and "stayed in the moment" to embrace each phase of her daughter's childhood.

"I was just like, oh, when is this phase going to be over? This is brutal,'" Cox said. "But I guess when you don't get the chance to have more kids or now they're growing up, it's just like, oh God, I wish I'd held on to that a little longer."

She added, "But I just think it's kind of the way of life, isn't it?"

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 6, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE

Cox described her daughter now as "really funny," adding, "There is no insecurity about her."

She has shared Coco Arquette's musical talents with her followers on social media, posting videos of her over the years performing covers of "Hamilton" and Taylor Swift songs.

When Cox was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year, Coco Arquette was by her side, as were Cox's "Friends" co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston.