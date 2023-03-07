Cox, who reprises her famous Gale Weathers role in the sixth installment of the franchise, wore all black while Coco opted for a tea-length red dress with a tie-front, scrunched neckline.

The mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet together and posed for plenty of snaps at the event.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox at the premiere of "Scream VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City.

Cox also posed with her co-stars including Skeet Ulrich, Jack Champion, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Josh Segarra and Henry Czerny on the carpet.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images Skeet Ulrich, Jack Champion, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Josh Segarra and Henry Czerny at the premiere of "Scream VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City.

Demi Lovato, who released the song "Still Alive" for the film, was also in attendance.

The singer wore a black gown by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe for the premiere.

Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic via Getty Images Demi Lovato attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 6, 2023 in New York City.

In "Scream 6," four of the film's survivors, Barrera's Sam, Ortega's Tara, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy and Gooding's Chad, have left the fictional California town of Woodsboro and moved to New York City, only to be followed there by Ghostface.

Along with Cox's return as Gale Weathers, Hayden Panettiere also returns as Kirby Reed for the sixth film.