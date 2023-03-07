Courteney Cox brought her daughter Coco Arquette to the "Scream 6" premiere on Monday night.
Cox, who reprises her famous Gale Weathers role in the sixth installment of the franchise, wore all black while Coco opted for a tea-length red dress with a tie-front, scrunched neckline.
The mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet together and posed for plenty of snaps at the event.
Cox also posed with her co-stars including Skeet Ulrich, Jack Champion, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Josh Segarra and Henry Czerny on the carpet.
Demi Lovato, who released the song "Still Alive" for the film, was also in attendance.
The singer wore a black gown by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe for the premiere.
In "Scream 6," four of the film's survivors, Barrera's Sam, Ortega's Tara, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy and Gooding's Chad, have left the fictional California town of Woodsboro and moved to New York City, only to be followed there by Ghostface.
Along with Cox's return as Gale Weathers, Hayden Panettiere also returns as Kirby Reed for the sixth film.
"Scream 6" arrives in theaters March 10.