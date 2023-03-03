Demi Lovato is everyone's newest scream queen thanks to her just-released song "Still Alive" for the upcoming horror film "Scream 6."

The music video for "Still Alive" dropped Friday, and it sees a leather-clad Lovato -- who goes by they/them/she/her pronouns according to her Instagram bio -- and her friends being hunted by Ghostface. Like any good horror movie, Lovato is cast as the "final girl" and faces off against Ghostface in the finale.

"Still alive / I don't wanna just survive / Give me something to sink all my teeth in / Eat the devil and spit out my demons," she sings in the chorus. "Still alive / Already died a thousand times / Went to hell but I'm back and I'm breathing / Make me bleed while my heart is still beating."

"I couldn't think of a more perfect home for 'Still Alive' than within the Scream universe," Lovato said in a press release. "I'm a huge fan of the films, so it's an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise."

"Still Alive" was written by Lovato, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Laura Veltz, and will play at the start of the credits for "Scream 6."

"Scream 6," which arrives in theaters March 10, follows the surviving cast from last year's installment -- Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jenna Ortega's Tara, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy and Mason Gooding's Chad -- as they leave Woodsboro behind for New York City, only for Ghostface to follow them to the Big Apple.