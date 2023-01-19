The official trailer for "Scream 6" has finally arrived!

In the sixth film in the franchise, four of the film's survivors, Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jenna Ortega's Tara, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy and Mason Gooding's Chad, have left the fictional California town of Woodsboro and moved to New York City.

But they haven't seen the last of Ghostface.

The suspenseful trailer opens with Sam and Tara running for their lives and seeking help in a bodega to escape Ghostface, the killer who then steps into the shop and begins a killing spree.

"I had this secret. There's a darkness inside of me. It followed me here, and it's going to keep coming for us," Sam says in the trailer.

Hayden Panettiere, returning as Kirby Reed, tells Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, Sam and Tara, "We share a certain history."

The film is directed by "Scream 5" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Former franchise lead Neve Campbell previously confirmed she would not be returning as Sidney Prescott over an apparent pay dispute.

Other names joining the cast include Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.