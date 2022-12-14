"Scream" fans were treated on Wednesday to a brand new teaser trailer for the sixth film in the franchise -- and what it lacks in length, it makes up for in creepiness.

The action has moved from the fictional California town of Woodsboro to New York City in "Scream 6," and appears to be taking place around Halloween as the subway is filled with costumed revelers.

For the previous movie's survivors -- including Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jenna Ortega's Tara, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy and Mason Gooding's Chad -- things take a turn when they spy several commuters wearing the mask of the franchise's Ghostface killer.

"Guys?" Sam says, nervously.

"In a city of millions, no one hears you scream," a title card reads.

With the subway's light strobing, one of the Ghostfaces gets closer and closer, eventually grabbing Mindy, and covering her mouth as she screams.

The film, directed by "Scream 5" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also sees the return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed from "Scream 4" and franchise favorite Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers.

Also joining the cast for "Scream 6" are Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving

This will be the first "Scream" film without franchise lead Neve Campbell as the iconic final girl Sidney Prescott. Campbell exited the franchise earlier this year over an apparent pay dispute, later saying she would "certainly consider" returning if offered an amount she believed matched her "value."