Courteney Cox recently surprised some lucky "Friends" fans in the most epic way.

The actress, who famously played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, shared a video on social media Wednesday in which she photobombed fans taking photos at the "Friends" fountain during a Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Burbank, California.

"I am working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time for me to surprise 'Friends' fans and photobomb their shots," she says at the start of the the video.

In the hilarious video, Cox hides behind the couch and jumps up in the background of fan photos on the couch in front of the famous fountain.

The fans are then shown the photos and floored when they see Cox behind the couch they were seated on.

The emotional fans appear shocked and thrilled to meet Cox, and many greet her with hugs following the big reveal.

Cox captioned her post, "Don’t you hate a photo bomber? #friends"