Billy Ray Cyrus is enjoying his engagement with his fiancée Firerose.

The couple shared a selfie on Wednesday with the caption, "Happiness is everything."

Cyrus, 61, and the Australian singer-songwriter, 34, publicly confirmed their engagement earlier this month.

The duo revealed to People that Cyrus popped the question in August.

The two have known each other for years; they first met 12 years ago when Firerose was on the set of "Hannah Montana" for an audition. The two said they stayed friends over the years and became songwriting partners during the pandemic.

Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish finalized their divorce after almost 30 years of marriage earlier this year. When asked about his past marriage during his interview with People, Billy Ray shared, "Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago."

"Everybody's turning the page," he said about his family. "It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

Over the course of Billy Ray and Tish's marriage, they filed for divorce twice, in 2010 and in 2013, before their third and final divorce filing.