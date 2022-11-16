Billy Ray Cyrus is opening up on his relationship with his fiancée Firerose.

After sharing a photo with the 34-year-old Australian singer-songwriter in October, in which she wore what appeared to be an engagement ring, Cyrus, 61, has confirmed their engagement and shared more about how they met.

In a new interview with People, Cyrus said he first crossed paths with the singer 12 years ago when he was working on "Hannah Montana." Firerose was on set for an audition.

"There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he'd take care of his business and we'd stretch and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee," he said, referencing his late dog Tex.

"On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door," he continued. "There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.' "

He said after they made their introductions, he showed her around set and helped her meet producers and writers for the show. She did not get the part she auditioned for, but Cyrus said the two became friends.

The couple told People they connected over music, with Firerose maintaining they held a "solid" friendship over the years.

Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish finalized their divorce after almost 30 years of marriage earlier this year. Over the course of their marriage, they have filed for divorce twice before, in 2010 and in 2013, before their third and final divorce filing.

Of his former marriage, Cyrus told People, "Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago. Everybody's turning the page. It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

Cyrus and Firerose became songwriting partners during the pandemic and he proposed in August 2022.

"There was sickness and death, and hard times," Cyrus said while reflecting on the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "All of the sudden, the life that I've always known as a touring artist didn't exist anymore. A moment of so much change."

He continued, "And at the same time, Firerose, who had been such a light of positivity, such a best friend. And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist."