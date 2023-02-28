Courteney Cox was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The actress was joined by her daughter, Coco, her partner, Johnny McDaid, and friends Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Laura Dern, among others, at the dedication ceremony.

Aniston and Kudrow took the podium together to speak about Cox's accomplishments and impact on their lives.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney," Aniston said.

"She instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another -- and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another," she continued, speaking about Cox's impact on the "Friends" set. "And those wise words have stayed with me."

"I really believe that it was that -- Courteney doing that -- that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I'll say, the history of television," Kudrow said.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.

Kudrow said that she and Aniston are "deeply, deeply proud" to know Cox.

"You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being," Kudrow told her friend. "Thank you for enriching our lives personally."

Damian Dovarganes/AP Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston hug as they stand on stage at Cox's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Feb. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles.

"And as fans we want to thank you for making us laugh," Aniston added. "Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.

Dern also took to the podium during the dedication ceremony to speak about Cox, calling her "the embodiment of a shining star."

"She has thrilled fans for decades with iconic characters that made her a household name and have woven her into the fabric of American culture," Dern said about Cox.

"Courteney isn't just an amazing actor with outrageously genius, comedic timing, but she has the rarest trait as an actor, and as a friend -- someone who has to tell the truth," she continued.

She said that the truth shines through Cox's work, listing many of her projects, including "Friends," "Dirt," "Cougar Town," "Shining Vale," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "Bedtime Stories" and "Scream."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Laura Dern, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.

"If you're lucky enough to know her, you learn that she can't help herself -- she has to be honest about who she is, about how she sees the world, and frankly about what she sees in us," Dern said.

She went on to say that Cox brings "grace, radical humor, incredible bravery and her best self to every moment."