Courteney Cox and Laura Dern aren't just regular moms, they're cool moms.

Cox, 58, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo with Dern, 55, and their children -- Cox's daughter Coco and Dern's son Ellery and daughter Jaya -- and reveal they'd added "a new layer to our 16 year Christmas Eve tradition": getting matching tattoos.

"Watch out... we might have sleeves by 2025," the "Friends" star added.

In the first photo, the fivesome are seen smiling for the camera. Cox is sandwiched between Dern's son Ellery, 21, and her own daughter Coco, 18. Standing behind Coco is Dern's daughter, Jaya, 18, with the "Jurassic Park" actress right behind her.

In the second photo, Ellery, Jaya and Cox are showing off their ink, located on their forearm, while Dern got hers on the inside of her upper arm and Coco got hers on her shoulder blade.

The crew's tattoo appears to read "go long" alongside a paper plane.

Cox's post garnered approval from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Pfeiffer and more.