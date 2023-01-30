The Jonas Brothers officially have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Monday, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were honored during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard where their careers as musicians were celebrated. Their star was dedicated in the category of Recording and the trio was introduced by Monte and Avery Lipman of Republic Records, Ryan Tedder and writer and producer Jon Bellion.

Nick, Joe and Kevin each took the mic to thank their parents, friends and fans for their success over the years. They also used the moment to thank their respective wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, who came out to support the brothers on their milestone.

"Danielle, my beautiful wife. I love you so much. I could not have done this without you," Kevin Jonas said. "Your support for the past 15 years -- you've seen us through all of it … thank you for everything."

Referring to his two children, he added, "Alena, Valentina, this is a pretty cool moment, don't you think? This is cool, but you two are my brightest stars."

Joe Jonas took the mic next and thanked Turner, calling her his "partner in crime." He also used the moment to shout out his two children at home.

"Daddy loves you to the moon and back," he said.

Nick Jonas then thanked wife Chopra Jonas for her support over the years.

"You are the calm and the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you," he said. "It's the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you."

Nick Jonas and Chopra Jonas also brought their daughter Malti to the event. The youngest Jonas brother ended his speech by saying, "Malti Marie, I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

The Jonas Brothers have been making music together for nearly two decades. They started their band in 2005 and rose to fame with their albums "It's About Time" in 2006, "Jonas Brothers" in 2007 and "A Little Bit Longer" in 2008. They also became household names with their Disney Channel series "Jonas" in 2009, and lead roles in the network's "Camp Rock" movies.

After their album, "Lines, Vines and Trying Times" in 2009, the brothers went their separate ways to pursue their own individual projects.

Nick Jonas released his self-titled album "Nick Jonas" in 2014. His song, "Jealous," went triple-platinum. Two years later, he released the album "Last Year was Complicated," which included the hit song, "Close (feat. Tove Lo)."

Joe Jonas joined the group DNCE, whose song "Cake by the Ocean" became a smash hit in 2016.

After a six-year hiatus, the group returned in 2019 with their single "Sucker." It turned triple-platinum.

Before the release of their album "Happiness Begins," the band came out with an original film, "Chasing Happiness," which documented their rise and return to music. "Happiness Begins" went on to win awards including a Billboard Music Award for top duo/group and top radio song for "Sucker." The group also earned a 2019 MTV VMA award for best pop video for "Sucker."

The group sold more than 1.2 million tickets for their Happiness Begins Tour, which kicked off in August 2019 and ran through February 2020.

While the brothers still maintain their own separate projects -- Nick Jonas is set to produce and star in the upcoming film "Foreign Relations," Joe Jonas recently starred in the film "Devotion," and Kevin Jonas hosts the ABC series "Claim to Fame" -- they continue to make music together and are slated to release new songs this year.

The group closed out Monday's ceremony by announcing big news about their upcoming new album, which will be released in May. They also said they'll be going on tour again.