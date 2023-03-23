Courteney Cox is proving that Monica Geller isn't just a character she played on TV, it's a fundamental part of her personality.

The "Friends" alum, 58, shared a comedic video to Instagram on Wednesday in which she is seen cleaning her Hollywood Walk of Fame star -- as well as the stars of some of her A-list pals.

"Someone's gotta do it," she captioned the clip, set to Dolly Parton's classic song "9 to 5," while channeling Monica, one of TV's most beloved clean freaks.

In the video, Cox watches a few people walk across her star before she steps out to give it a wipe and yelling at the passersby, "You can go around!"

After taking care of her own star, she then proceeds to clean the stars of Laura Dern, "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

"Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!! 🤩," Witherspoon wrote in the comments, while another of Cox's "Friends" co-stars, Lisa Kudrow, replied, "Only the best thing ever."