Chris Pine had two of his biggest supporters by his side at the premiere of his directorial debut, "Poolman."

The "Wonder Woman" actor was joined by dad Robert Pine and mom Gwynne Gilford on Wednesday at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles for the event.

Robert Pine, Gwynn Gilford and Chris Pine attend the "Poolman" Los Angeles premiere, April 24, 2024. Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

For the premiere, Pine wore an "I ❤️ LA" T-shirt with a blazer.

Chris Pine arrives at the premiere of "Poolman," April 24, 2024, at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

According to a synopsis, the film "tells the story of Darren Barrenman (Pine), an unwavering optimist and native Angeleno who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block and fighting to make his hometown a better place to live."

"When he is tasked by a femme fatale to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal, Darren enlists the help of his friends to take on a corrupt politician and a greedy land developer," the "Poolman" synopsis continues. "His investigation reveals a hidden truth about his beloved city and himself."

The film, described as a mystery comedy, also stars Annette Bening, DeWanda Wise, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Danny DeVito.

"Poolman" hits theaters May 10.