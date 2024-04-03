A new image from the upcoming film "Moana 2" is here.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Animation Studios shared a new still of Moana on Instagram from the highly-anticipated sequel.

In the image, Moana is paddling on a boat in the ocean with a determined look on her face. What appears to be a strange set of eyes peers out from the background.

The release date for "Moana 2" was announced by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger in February, along with a first look video.

The animated musical will follow Moana on "an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui," according to a press release.

"Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," the press release adds.

Auli'i Cravalho returns to voice Moana and Dwayne Johnson returns as the voice of the character Maui.

"Moana 2" opens in theaters Nov. 27.