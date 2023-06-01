The " Moana" live-action film has found its director.
Dwayne Johnson, who voiced the animated film's character of Maui and announced in April that he will be co-producing the live-action film, said on Thursday in an Instagram post that Thomas Kail will direct the movie.
Kail is known for directing theater productions including Broadway's "Hamilton" and "In The Heights." He also directed FX's "Fosse/Verdon" in 2019 and "Grease Live!" in 2016.
"I've been very inspired by Tommy's spirit, drive, talent, passion and hunger to create something special with MOANA for the world to enjoy," Johnson said in the caption of his Instagram post.
"He's 'the hardest worker in the room' who's won multiple Tonys for directing HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS, so he comes to this project with intrinsic reverence for history and culture -- edge and vibe -- and music and dance," he added.
In a press release shared by Disney two months ago, the upcoming "Moana" live-action film will celebrate "the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen though the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path."
Johnson said the re-imagining of the animated film and his character, Maui, is "deeply personal" to him and his Polynesian culture.
"Our culture is rooted in pride, emotion, expression, storytelling, music & mana," he said. "MOANA is a one in a lifetime endeavor for us and I'm honored to go shoulder to shoulder with our director Thomas Kail and our entire team."
"Our ancestors are watching and the ocean will always have a pulse," he added.
Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will also co-produce the live-action film via their Seven Bucks Productions, as well as Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co.
Actress Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the titular character in the 2016 movie, will be an executive producer.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."