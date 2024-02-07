A first look at "Moana 2" is here.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced the release date for the upcoming sequel with an epic photo and video teaser.

"Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise," Iger said. "We can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when 'Moana 2' comes to theaters this November."

According to a description of the film, the "epic animated musical ... takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers."

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," the description continues.

The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger announced that “Moana 2,” Disney Animation’s all-new feature-length sequel to 2016’s Oscar-nominated film, will be released in theaters in 2024. DISNEY

"Moana 2" will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr., with music from Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

"Moana 2" opens in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."